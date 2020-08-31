Man dies after being found seriously injured in Govan flat
- 31 August 2020
A 33-year-old man found with serious injuries in a flat in Glasgow has died in hospital.
Police were called to the flat in Summertown Path in the Govan area of the city at about 00:30. The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.
A 21-year man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.