Image caption The man was found seriously injured in a flat in Summertown Place

A 33-year-old man found with serious injuries in a flat in Glasgow has died in hospital.

Police were called to the flat in Summertown Path in the Govan area of the city at about 00:30. The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

A 21-year man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.