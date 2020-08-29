Biker, 62, dies after collision with lorry in Glasgow
- 29 August 2020
A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a lorry in Glasgow.
Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene at the junction of Nitshill Road and Parkhouse Road in the south side of the city at about 10:00 on Saturday.
The biker, a 62-year-old man, died at the scene.
Police Scotland said the road was closed and diversions were put in place as officers carried out investigation work.
Local diversions remain in place.