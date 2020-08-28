World's most expensive sheep sold for £368,000

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World's most expensive sheep sells at auction

A Texel lamb has become the world's most expensive sheep after being sold for almost £368,000 at an auction in Scotland.

The six-month-old Texel lamb was sold in Lanark by Cheshire breeder Charlie Boden to a group of sheep farmers.

From an opening bid of just over £10,000 it quickly escalated into a bidding war between several parties at the Scottish National Texel Sale.

The price eclipsed the previous record of just over £230,000 set in 2009.

Texel sheep come from a small island off the coast of the Netherlands and they regularly sell for five-figure sums, according to the Texel Sheep Society.

Named Double Diamond, the lamb was bought by a consortium of three farmers who hope to recoup their investment through breeding.

Image copyright Texel Sheep Society

Jeff Aiken, farm manager of the Procter's flock, who was one of the buyers, said: "In the pedigree breed you start looking at the smaller characteristics of the sheep - the hair, the colour, the shape of the head."

Mr Aiken added: "We had to pay that amount of money to get the genetics."

He stressed the high price paid did not alter the fact that many sheep farmers are facing economic uncertainty.

Mr Aitken said: "Don't get me wrong, it is an obscene amount of money to pay for a sheep, and it definitely should not be a reflection on the farming community."

He added: "There is only a small percentage of farmers that can afford to pay this kind of money."