Brediland Road in the Foxbar area of Paisley

A 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in Paisley park.

The attack is alleged to have happened in a park off Brediland Road, in the Foxbar area of the town, between 19:30 and 20:00 on Wednesday.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault.

In particular, officers want to trace a man described as being black, between the ages of 30 and 40 and of heavy build.

Police Scotland said it would maintain a presence in the area while its investigation was ongoing.