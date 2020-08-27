Police appeal after sex attack on teenager in Paisley
- 27 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-53937202?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in Paisley park.
The attack is alleged to have happened in a park off Brediland Road, in the Foxbar area of the town, between 19:30 and 20:00 on Wednesday.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault.
In particular, officers want to trace a man described as being black, between the ages of 30 and 40 and of heavy build.
Police Scotland said it would maintain a presence in the area while its investigation was ongoing.