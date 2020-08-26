Man in court charged with Blantyre shooting murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Graham Williamson died in hospital after being shot

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a shooting in South Lanarkshire.

Graham Williamson, 26, was in his back garden in Caithness Street, Blantyre, when he was shot on 17 August.

Derek Felvus, of Hamilton, was charged with his murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.