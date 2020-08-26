Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Maria Weir, photographed at court last year, used the money to pay for a wedding reception and luxury holidays

A manager who embezzled almost £200,000 and spent the money on luxury holidays has been told to pay back about £32,000.

Maria Weir, 63, stole the cash while she was operations manager at Scottish Intellectual Asset Management between 2005 and 2011.

Weir also paid for her wedding reception, bridal wear, concert tickets and groceries with the money she took.

She admitted embezzling the cash when she appeared in court last July.

Weir was given unrestricted access to the company bank accounts and used her position to authorise bogus payments to her own bank account.

Weir pleaded guilty last year at Glasgow Sheriff Court to embezzling £199,880.84 from the company.

But at a confiscation hearing it was agreed she would pay £32,354.79.

'Intricate system'

Her lawyer, Ian Sievwright, told the court Weir would use her pension and sell her property to stump up the cash.

An earlier hearing was told Weir created an "intricate system of emails and invoices" to cover her fraudulent money transfers.

The mother used the cash for luxury expenditure including flights to America.

Weir, now of the city's Baillieston, was only caught after she left the company in 2011.

She went on to work in Germany where she was arrested on an international warrant last April.

Weir, who has mobility issues, has not been sentenced due to numerous health problems.

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC deferred sentence again until October and continued Weir's bail meantime.