Image caption There had been a major police presence at the parade

A builder has admitted throwing a firework which injured a police officer during an Irish Republican parade in Glasgow.

David McCaig, 33, was one of a group of protesters who attacked the march on the city's Broomielaw.

McCaig pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to culpable and reckless conduct by injuring PC David Brown to his severe injury and permanent impairment.

The offence was aggravated by religious prejudice.

One of two fireworks thrown by McCaig last September bounced off a vehicle and left PC Brown with burns, blurred vision, and 60% hearing loss.

The court was told of a large police presence at the event because of trouble at a previous Republican parade in the Govan area of Glasgow the week before.

Graham Macdonald, prosecuting, said a number of items were thrown at police and marchers by the loyalist protesters.

He said: "McCaig walked over to the group of counter protesters and stopped in the middle of them. He then threw a pyrotechnic towards the direction of police and the marchers which exploded."

Mr Macdonald said McCaig then lit a threw a second firework.

"The pyrotechnic then struck a nearby vehicle before striking PC Brown on the body, bouncing off him and exploding directly nearby," he added.

The 42-year-old officer suffered burns to his right shoulder, ringing in his right ear and blurring to his right eye.

McCaig was caught after his distinctive orange top and blue shorts were identified from video of the incident.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 1,000 people were involved in the marches and the counter protests in September last year

Officers who raided his home found fireworks in his shed and two boxes of smoke bombs in his living room.

After his phone was seized, a conversation on Instagram was found which revealed he had bought the fireworks for £236.

McCaig followed up his order with the seller, asking if he'd ordered a "rocket launcher."

Mr Macdonald told the court that PC Brown continues to have problems with tinnitus and trouble sleeping.

He was fitted with a hearing aid, but was told his loss of hearing will be permanent.

Sentence on McCaig was deferred until next month for background reports.

Custody

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told him: "This is a very serious matter, Glasgow city centre is disfigured by sectarianism.

"It's plain this wasn't some heat of the moment opportunistic thing, you ordered and bought fireworks in advance of this and then threw them.

"This caused permanent disfigurement to a police officer simply doing his job to make Glasgow city centre safe for people who want to go about their day in a civilised way.

McCaig, of Law, South Lanarkshire, was remanded in custody.