The mother of a man killed in a fire at a hotel on the shores of Loch Lomond more than two years ago has said it is "torture" not knowing why he died.

Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died in the fire which fire broke out at the Cameron House Hotel in 2017.

Jane Midgley said she needs answers about what led to Simon's death.

The Crown Office said it was committed to ensuring the circumstances around the deaths were aired in an "appropriate legal forum".

Ms Midgley said every day without answers was like the day she found out about his death.

"I just live it every single day and I can't cope with it much longer," she said. "I need to know why they are not here and it's so difficult.

"I need answers. Why are these boys not here anymore? Why did this happen? Nearly three years on, no one is telling me."

'I just need answers'

She told BBC Scotland she wakes up during the night thinking about her son, asking herself "has this really happened?".

"Nearly three years on, should I still be feeling this hurt and pain?"

After the fire, the emergency services conducted investigations.

While this can be a lengthy process, reports from the fire service and the police were passed to the Crown months ago.

Ms Midgley criticised prosecutors for not providing her with more information. She added she thinks they should be in contact with her more regularly than every four weeks.

She said: "When the Crown say that they regularly update the family and are in regular contact that is always to say... 'it's still ongoing', 'we'll update you with anything significant', 'it's complicated'."

She added that there were many questions she still wanted answers to.

"The most important thing is finding out why Simon couldn't get out of that hotel that night - what went wrong. I have no idea, I've got to understand, I just need the answers.

"I need to know how it happened. I need to know why the boys didn't get out of that hotel when it was on fire, how it started, where it started, why they could not get out, could it have been prevented... it is pure torture."

Mr Midgley was a freelance writer with the Evening Standard. Following his death the newspaper's editor, George Osbourne, paid tribute to Mr Midgley's "adventurous spirit".

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "Our staff have been in regular contact with the nearest relatives and provided them with information at every stage.

"The information that can be shared while a case is being investigated is limited so as not to prejudice any potential proceedings.

"The Crown‎ is committed to ensuring that the facts and circumstances surrounding the deaths of Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson are thoroughly investigated by the relevant agencies, fully considered by COPFS and, in due course, aired in an appropriate legal forum.

"The nearest relatives will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."