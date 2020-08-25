Blantyre fatal shooting: 23-year-old man arrested
- 25 August 2020
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in South Lanarkshire.
Graham Williamson, of Caithness Street, was in his back garden in Blantyre on 17 August when he was shot by a man who had run up behind him.
Mr Williamson managed to make his way on to the street, where he was helped by members of the public until an ambulance arrived.
The 26-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said its inquiries are ongoing.