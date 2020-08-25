Two charged with murder following Kirkintilloch man's death
- 25 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-53909985?at_campaign=64&at_custom2=twitter&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom3=@BBCScotlandNews&at_custom4=A4544A68-E6EF-11EA-9D33-B4AAFCA12A29&at_medium=custom7Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Kirkintilloch.
Christopher Watt, 31, and Robert McSporran, 28, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
It is alleged the men seriously assaulted Robert Cunningham - who later died - inside a flat on Braehead Street at about 08:00 on Saturday.
Neither man made a plea. Both were remanded in custody. A third man, aged 35, has also been arrested.