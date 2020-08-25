Image copyright Police SCotland Image caption Robert Cunningham was seriously assaulted

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Kirkintilloch.

Christopher Watt, 31, and Robert McSporran, 28, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged the men seriously assaulted Robert Cunningham - who later died - inside a flat on Braehead Street at about 08:00 on Saturday.

Neither man made a plea. Both were remanded in custody. A third man, aged 35, has also been arrested.