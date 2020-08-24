Image copyright Google Image caption The member of staff and two pupils are now self-isolating at home but the school remains open.

A member of staff and two pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 at a primary school in South Lanarkshire.

All three, from High Blantyre Primary School, are now self-isolating at home. They were last in school on 20 August.

NHS Lanarkshire said there was no evidence of transmission within the school.

Pupils and staff associated with three classes have been asked to self-isolate but the school remains open.

The affected classes are:

Supported class, room five

P3, room six

P4, room 10

NHS Lanarkshire said staff and the parents of children in the supported class had been contacted directly by a Test and Protect team to provide advice on testing and self-isolation.

Pupils and staff in P3 and P4 have been being asked not to attend school. They will be offered testing on Wednesday and have been asked to self-isolate until they receive confirmation of a negative result.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire's consultant in public health medicine, said: "Our Test and Protect team will continue to contact anyone who may be affected. Public health advice is being given to these individuals and they are being told to self-isolate and offered testing as required.

"There is evidence that mixing socially in the community without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus. It is therefore important that people remain vigilant and follow physical distancing guidance."

Dr Pravinkumar said she wanted to reassure the local community that "appropriate measures" were being implemented.

"Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they or their close contacts experience any Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild," she added.

Tony McDaid, executive director of education resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: "The council is fully supporting the incident management team, led by NHS Lanarkshire, and its Test and Protect activity.

"We will continue to respond to advice from NHS Lanarkshire and provide information and reassurance to parents and carers, pupils and staff

"We fully understand that parents and pupils will be anxious. No blame is attached to anyone who is interviewed by Test and Protect but it is important that as much information as possible is given."