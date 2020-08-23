Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption A helicopter is being used to drop 1,000 litres of water at a time onto the hillside as part of safety work

The Old Military Road in Argyll remains closed as work continues to stabilise debris and boulders following several days of heavy rain.

The route has been used as an alternative to the A83 after a significant landslip at the Rest and Be Thankful on 4 August.

A helicopter dropping water in 1,000-litre loads is being used to allow the rocks to be moved to safety.

A temporary debris barrier had also been erected.

Road operator Bear Scotland said a further update on progress would be given at about 06:00 on Monday.