Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Gribben and Logan Knox were jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

An Ayrshire woman who suffered life-changing injuries in a crash that killed her friend is suing one of the drivers who caused the collision.

Gillian Kay, 43, from Prestwick, is seeking a six-figure sum from teenage racer John Gribben who was jailed for four years over the crash.

The 19-year-old and his friend Logan Knox had been racing against each other on the A77 when the crash happened.

Ms Kay said she would need ongoing care for the rest of her life.

"The accident changed my life completely - not only did I lose a friend, but I've been left with permanent mobility difficulties," she said.

Knox, 20, admitted causing Joan Price's death by driving dangerously and was jailed for more than five years.

He cannot be sued as he had no insurance.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joan Price, who was killed, was a member of the Dunaskin Doon brass band

Ms Kay said: "This driver killed my friend while driving at 140mph and with no licence or insurance - why was he not given a higher sentence? Why was the maximum sentence not applied?

"The sentences for death by dangerous driving are too low."

Gribben's trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard that when Knox tried to undertake a van, he clipped its back bumper and lost control of his car, resulting in a head-on crash.

Judge Sean Murphy QC said Gribben's actions had been "immature, dangerous and irresponsible".

He told the teenager he had contributed to the "destruction" of a life having gone at "grossly excessive speed" and condemned his failure to give assistance after the fatal crash.