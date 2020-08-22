Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Graham Williamson was shot in his back garden

A car was driven off at speed from the scene where a man was murdered in South Lanarkshire, police have said.

Graham Williamson, of Caithness Street, Blantyre, was in his back garden at about 17:00 on Monday when he was shot by a man who had run up behind him.

Police, who believe Mr Williamson was targeted, said he managed to get onto the street to friends.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wishaw but died there a short time later.

Officers are appealing for information about a dark blue Skoda seen at the time of the murder.

Image caption Police say a dark-coloured car was driven away from the Caithness Street area after the attack

Det Supt Kevin Jamieson, of the major investigation team, said: "The response from the public so far has been encouraging, people are really shocked about what has happened.

"From our inquiries, we believe now that a dark blue Skoda car - a newer model, possibly an estate car - was in the area at the time of the shooting. It was seen to drive off at speed after the attack in the direction of Blantyre Main Street, possibly towards Douglas Street and maybe the expressway or other roads nearby."

'Hooded suspect'

He added: "Whether linked to the incident or not, we are still interested in speaking to its occupants or indeed anyone who may have seen the car, or who maybe has dashcam footage of it in Caithness Street, either before or afterwards, or in streets nearby.

"As said before, it is imperative we catch those responsible for Graham's murder."

Police have previously issued a description of a suspect they want to trace.

He was wearing dark clothing, with either a hood or balaclava covering his face.