A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a gun and ammunition were found in a car stopped by police in Glasgow.

Officers pulled over a black Mazda 6 on Sauchiehall Street at about 18:30 on Friday.

The search was said to be part of "an ongoing, intelligence-led operation" in the city.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the arrested man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.