Jobs to go as SEC's catering workers laid off

Image copyright SEC Image caption The Scottish Events Campus includes the Armadillo and the SSE Hydro

Catering employees who work at Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus (SEC) are to be made redundant.

The exact number of staff affected has not been confirmed, but BBC Scotland understands it is less than 500.

Levy UK, the venue's caterers, confirmed on Friday that its casual workers were being paid off.

It said that the ongoing pandemic made it unlikely that catered events would take place at the SEC for the foreseeable future.

In April, the site was transformed into a £38m temporary hospital, the NHS Louisa Jordan, but it has not been needed during the outbreak.

Last month it was confirmed that people who have had healthcare postponed due to the pandemic could be treated there.

The Scottish government has also said the venue could be made ready to accept Covid patients with a few days' notice in the event of a second spike of the virus.

'One of the most deeply impacted sectors'

A spokesman for the catering company said the sport and leisure sector had been "one of the most deeply impacted sectors".

With no catered events taking place, or scheduled to do so for the foreseeable future, at the SEC, it was "with deep regret" that the decision had been made to remove casual workers from the furlough scheme and make them redundant.

He added: "This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we have worked hard to retain and redeploy colleagues where possible.