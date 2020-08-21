Image copyright BEAR Scotland

Road workers in Argyll have been verbally abused by motorists facing a 59 mile (93km) diversion.

It follows the closure of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful after a landslide on 4 August.

Traffic is normally diverted along a parallel road but that route was also closed on Thursday after heavy rain led to debris on the hillside moving.

Workers at the scene said they were threatened by some frustrated drivers facing a lengthier diversion.

Road operator Bear Scotland said the incidents had been reported to police.

The parallel old military road is set to close again at midnight on Friday as heavy rain is forecast for the early hours of Saturday morning.

A safety inspection to decide if the diversion is safe to open is expected to take place about 09:00 on Saturday.

It was closed overnight on Thursday and reopened about midday on Friday after heavy rain.

While work continues on the A83, motorists have been travelling along the old military road in a convoy, which takes about 15 minutes.

When this diversion is closed, the alternative route directs those travelling westbound from Tarbet at the A82 to Crianlarich onto the A85 and the A819 at Dalmally before rejoining the A83 at Inveraray.

The route is the same in reverse for eastbound drivers.

Frustration at long diversion

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: "We've had reports of our teams receiving verbal abuse and threats from some motorists at the road closure points on the A83.

"This abuse will not be tolerated and we are already working closely with Police Scotland to investigate these incidences.

"Please respect our workforce who are only doing their job and working to keep all road users safe."

Mr Ross added: "We reopened the road this afternoon about 12:20 following a successful safety assessment by our geotechnical team after [Thursday] night's heavy rain.

"With more heavy rain forecast we have to close the old military road from 12 midnight tonight and will carry out a safety assessment about 09:00 tomorrow [Saturday] to consider if we can reopen.

"Whilst we appreciate the frustration this can cause, safety has to come first and we need to make sure that we keep all road users safe at all times.

"We'll continue to review the weather forecast and situation at the Rest on a daily basis to consider if it is safe to reopen. Hopefully the later closure time tonight will help to accommodate the majority of travellers."