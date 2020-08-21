Storm Ellen: Argyll fish farm with 550,000 salmon breaks free
- 21 August 2020
A fish farm in Argyll containing about 550,000 salmon has broken free of its moorings in Storm Ellen.
Owner Mowi said it has temporarily secured the 10 pens at the North Carradale farm, near Campbeltown, after its seabed anchors became dislodged.
The firm said there were no reports of escapes at this stage.
Watchdog Marine Scotland has been informed and Mowi said it would conduct a full investigation once the storm has passed.