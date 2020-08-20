Image copyright Google

A bar in Glasgow has been closed for a deep clean and staff testing after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

Management at the Kirkhouse Bar and Kitchen in Shettleston said the customer had visited the pub on the evening of Thursday 13 August.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said contact tracing was being carried out.

They said anyone identified as close contacts had been told to self isolate for 14 days.

'Relevant party'

In a message published to their Facebook page, management at the bar said: "We are contacting the relevant party to inform them of the situation and to contact the government track and trace program.

"As such, although the guidelines state we do not need to close the premises, we have taken the decision to temporarily close in order to deep clean the bar in full and have our staff tested."

The message added that the bar aimed to reopen at the weekend should all staff tests return negative.

NHSGGC's Dr Iain Kennedy said: "All relevant public health measures are in place and myself and our public health team are working with the venue to manage and monitor the situation.

"We would ask customers who have been in the venue on the evening of Thursday, 13 August to be aware of the symptoms of a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell. If concerned they need to self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19."