A police investigation has been launched into allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards students at a ballet school.

Ballet West, which has its headquarters in Taynuilt, Argyll, is investigating the claims about a senior member of staff who has since resigned.

But Police Scotland said it has now received reports about the alleged misconduct.

A member of staff has been suspended in connection with the allegations.

Ballet West trains dancers ranging from toddlers up to undergraduate level and also offers courses for dance teachers.

The school has appointed a senior lawyer to head up an independent inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police have now received a number of reports which will be thoroughly investigated."