Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Engineers have been working to excavate a new culvert beneath the A83

The Old Military Road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll will close overnight from 21:00 after further heavy rain was forecast.

Bursts of intense rain are expected, which engineers say have the potential to affect the hillside.

Teams have been working to excavate a culvert beneath the A83, which was hit by a landslip on 4 August.

A long diversion via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 will be in place until checks are carried out early on Thursday.

The main carriageway of the road, a key route through Argyll, has been out of use since the landslip.

Eddie Ross, of road operator Bear Scotland, said: "We have to prioritise safety of motorists at all times and, given it is difficult for us to effectively monitor the hillside in darkness, we have had to take the difficult decision to close the OMR overnight tonight for safety.

"We've also taken steps to rearrange the road signs at Tarbet to further highlight that businesses remain open to the public.

"We will continue to work with the local community and do all we can to assist them while our teams work round the clock to get the A83 reopened safely."