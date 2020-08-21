Image copyright Waverly Steam Navigation Co

The historic Waverley paddle steamer is due to begin sailings again after being out of service for a year.

The 70-year-old ship missed the 2019 season as it waited for urgent repairs.

Last September, the operators of the steamer received a £1m grant from the Scottish government to help with the restoration.

Clyde sailings will run from 21 August until 6 September, but with "significantly limited" capacity because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Named after Sir Walter Scott's debut novel, The Waverley was built just after World War Two as a replacement for a vessel sunk during the Dunkirk evacuation.

In 1975, at the end of its working life, it was bought for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.

Image copyright Waverly Steam Navigation Co Image caption Repairs were carried out to the ship's engine

For generations of Scots it has been a familiar sight, offering "doon the watter" trips along the west coast, carrying 130,000 passengers a year.

Waverley Excursions said the funding appeal hit its target of £2.3m in December 2019.

The ship was moved under tow to Dales Marine Services in mid-January but the project was delayed because of the lockdown.

Image copyright Waverly Steam Navigation Co Image caption More than £2m was raised for the refurbishment

During the refit, the twin boilers were replaced, three new alternators were installed and new electrics were fitted.

The passenger toilets and the dining saloon were also refurbished.

Regular sailings are resuming after successful sea trials in the Upper Firth of Clyde last week.

Paul Semple, the general manager of Waverley Excursions, said he was hopeful there would be enough demand for the company to offer trips for the next two weeks.

"With the length of Waverley's sailing season being reduced from five months to just over two weeks due to Covid-19 this will present a funding challenge as we try to cover the costs associated with the coming winter period," he said.

"We will therefore welcome all possible support to ensure Waverley can survive beyond Covid-19."

Image copyright Waverly Steam Navigation Co Image caption New alternators have been fitted to the Waverley, which missed the 2019 season as it awaited repairs

