Image copyright Google Image caption Contact tracers are identifying contacts at the school in Pollokshields

Pupils at a primary school in the southside of Glasgow have been asked to self-isolate.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that contact tracers are working to identify contacts at St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields.

The number of pupils and staff asked to self-isolate has not been confirmed.

A council spokeswoman said "control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself".

All families with pupils at the school received a letter from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde this morning.

It said pupils and staff can continue to attend the school unless identified by contact tracers as a close contact requiring self-isolation for 14-days.

The council confirmed that arrangements have been made so that any pupils required to self-isolate can continue working online.

Image caption A pupil has tested positive at Oakbank Primary in Perth

It comes as a fourth pupil at a school in Coatbridge tested positive for coronavirus.

The student from St Ambrose High had already been identified as a contact and is part of a cluster in North Lanarkshire and North East Glasgow.

Three pupils at Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie, Oakbank Primary in Perth and Todholm Primary in Paisley are also confirmed as having the virus.

NHS Tayside confirmed that there had been a single case of Covid-19 connected to Kingspark School in Dundee.

A member of staff at Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness has also tested positive for the virus.