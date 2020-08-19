Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A pedestrian has died after being hit by car on the A78 in Inverclyde.

The 40-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a silver Rover at about 03:00 on Wednesday in Inverkip Road, Inverkip.

The 38-year-old driver of the car was uninjured. The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Sgt Mark McGowan of Police Scotland said : "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this tragic time."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the man walking should contact police using the 101 non-emergency number.