Image caption Police responded to reports of a gun being fired in the Caithness Street area

A 26-year-old man has died after what is believed to have been a shooting in South Lanarkshire.

Police were called to Caithness Street in Blantyre at about 17:00 on Monday after reports of a gun being fired.

The man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw with serious injuries but died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a post-mortem examination would be held to find the exact cause of death but it was being treated as suspicious.

Officers are in the area "to provide public reassurance" and appeal for witnesses, and inquiries are ongoing.