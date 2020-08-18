Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Work to excavate a new culvert beneath the A83 has been ongoing

The Old Military Road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is to close again from noon.

The move has been described as a safety precaution due to forecast heavy rain in the area.

A long diversion will be necessary until further checks are carried out at first light on Wednesday.

Teams have been working to excavate a new culvert beneath the A83, which was badly affected by a major landslip on 4 August.

The main carriageway of the road, a key route through Argyll, has been out of use since the landslip.

Eddie Ross, of road operator Bear Scotland, said: "We've been paying close attention to the weather forecast and advice from our geotechnical specialists, and the safest option is to close the Old Military Road given the potential for heavy rain in the area.

"Safety has to come first, and with loose debris present in the steep channels above and below the A83 carriageway, we have taken the difficult decision to close the local diversion road."

The day-long diversion route is via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.