Police no longer investigating Helensburgh rape claim

  • 17 August 2020

Police have confirmed they are no longer investigating claims that a 22-year-old woman was raped in Helensburgh on Saturday night.

The attack was said to have happened near the town's East King Street as the woman walked to Helensburgh train station.

A Police Scotland statement said "Initial inquiries were carried out.

"However, following an update to the investigation team, we can confirm we are no longer carrying out inquiries."

