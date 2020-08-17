Police no longer investigating Helensburgh rape claim
17 August 2020
Police have confirmed they are no longer investigating claims that a 22-year-old woman was raped in Helensburgh on Saturday night.
The attack was said to have happened near the town's East King Street as the woman walked to Helensburgh train station.
A Police Scotland statement said "Initial inquiries were carried out.
"However, following an update to the investigation team, we can confirm we are no longer carrying out inquiries."