Longer overnight diversion for Rest and Be Thankful

Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Work on a new culvert is to begin overnight

The Old Military Road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is to be closed through the night.

Teams will begin work on excavating a new culvert beneath the A83, which was badly affected by a major landslip on 4 August.

A long diversion will be necessary during the four-hour period scheduled for the work.

The main carriageway of the road, a key route through Argyll, has been out of use since the landslip.

A decision on whether the local diversion on the Old Military Road will close again on Tuesday has still to be made. A warning of heavy rain for the area has been issued.

Eddie Ross of road operator Bear Scotland said: "Teams have worked continuously over the weekend to carry out repairs to the A83, with work beginning on installing the culvert beneath the A83.

"The Old Military Road has been operating well as a local diversion route but will close for a short four-hour period overnight tonight to allow us to safely resurface a small section of the route at one of the sharp bends which will ensure it remains safe for road users.

"We've arranged for this to take place between midnight and 4am when traffic volumes are at their lowest to reduce disruption as much as possible."

The overnight diversion route is via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.