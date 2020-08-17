Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mary Duncan, pictured at the age of 16, went missing in 1976

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager 44 years ago have begun searching two sites at a hospital in West Dunbartonshire.

Mary Duncan, who was 17, vanished from her home in Bonhill on 19 March 1976.

Despite an extensive investigation, no trace of the young mother was ever found.

Police Scotland said searches at the Vale of Leven Hospital are expected to continue for several weeks.

Mary disappeared after telling her family she was going to meet a friend.

Baby's death

She had become pregnant at 15 and gave birth to a girl, Laura, on 17 February 1975. She did not take her daughter with her when she disappeared and the baby died of natural causes on 25 October 1976.

Her three sisters have previously appealed for information to help find out what happened to her.

Their stepfather, Norman Duncan, was jailed for five years for historical sexual offences against girls, and had been spoken to as one of a number of lines of inquiry.

Det Supt Calum Young, from West Dunbartonshire CID, said: "Mary left her home at 17 years of age, with no money and has never claimed benefits, paid tax or national insurance.

"She also left behind her baby girl Laura, who family say she absolutely adored.

"Extensive inquiries continue in an attempt to find any indication of where Mary could be. However, due to the fact that she has not been seen or heard from in 44 years, we must consider the option that she may have come to harm.

"Specialist officers will be searching a number of locations at the Vale of Leven Hospital in connection with the investigation."

Marie Farrell, of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said there would be "no disruption to patient care as a consequence of these inquiries".