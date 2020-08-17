Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the cases in north east Glasgow are pupils at Bannerman High School

A pupil at a Glasgow High school has tested positive for Covid-19 as a cluster of cases in the area continues to grow.

The student at Bannerman High in Baillieston attended classes when the school reopened last week.

Parents have been emailed to inform them of the situation but the school remains open.

Five pupils at nearby schools in North Lanarkshire have tested positive in recent days.

A total of 11 linked Covid cases have now been identified in north east Glasgow in addition to eight North Lanarkshire cases.

Several other pupils Bannerman High had previously tested positive, but began self-isolating prior to the return to class last week.

Health officials have stressed there is no evidence to suggest these infections occurred at school but they have raised concerns that the virus is being transmitted at indoor social gatherings.

Image caption Health officials say there is no evidence to suggest the virus is being spread at Caldervale High School

NHS Lanarkshire has launched a community-wide investigation after five pupils at three different schools tested positive for the virus, including:

Three pupils from St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge

One pupil from St Andrew's High School in Coatbridge

Three linked cases who are not pupils or staff at the schools

While there has been no official link between the outbreaks in NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC) the cases are located in close proximity.

Test and Protect is now tracing those who were in contact with the pupil at Bannerman High and Glasgow City Council has written to parents.

The health board said the pupil's condition was not causing concern.

Dr Daniel Carter from NHSGGC said: "We would like to reiterate to local people and businesses that this cluster of cases of Covid-19 is being thoroughly investigated and managed by the NHSGGC Public Health Protection Team.

"To control the spread of the virus it is essential that any one contacted by test and protect follows the directions given by our contact tracing team, including self-isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed to this case is being given appropriate advice."

'Mixing socially is a factor'

Dr David Cromie, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health, said: "There is evidence that mixing socially in the community, particularly around social gatherings in houses, without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus and is a factor in this investigation."

He said contact tracers were getting in touch with people who have been in close contact with the latest positive case.

"NHS Lanarkshire is working closely with North Lanarkshire Council and the school to identify all close contacts of the case who are being given public health advice and being told to self-isolate," he added.

"With the route of transmission likely to be through indoor social gatherings, I would urge all parents and young people to stick to the Scottish government rules in order to avoid future cases within the community resulting in cases in the local schools."

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, assistant professor in infection and immunity at Edinburgh University told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme she would not be surprised if young people meeting socially were spreading the virus.

She said: "Kids are kids and they like to gather with each other and as we know from studies that came out from Public Health England last week that secondary school pupils actually shed the virus in similar amounts to adults. The virus is going to spread and transmit in these gatherings.

"The pupils themselves are at very low risk of severe disease but on the other hand, they are probably quite asymptomatic and can carry the virus into their families."

Under the current Scottish government rules no more than eight people from a maximum of three households are allowed to gather indoors.

Social distancing applies to anyone from separate households, unless they are under the age of 12.