Glasgow & West Scotland

Police investigate rape of 16-year-old in Glasgow Green

  • 16 August 2020
Police at Glasgow Green

A police investigation is under way in Glasgow after a teenager was raped in a park.

The 16-year-old girl was attacked in Glasgow Green, near the east footway of Kings Drive, on Saturday.

Police said they were contacted just before 20:00.

Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

