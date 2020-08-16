Police investigate rape of 16-year-old in Glasgow Green
- 16 August 2020
A police investigation is under way in Glasgow after a teenager was raped in a park.
The 16-year-old girl was attacked in Glasgow Green, near the east footway of Kings Drive, on Saturday.
Police said they were contacted just before 20:00.
Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.