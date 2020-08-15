Image caption The car was removed from the scene after the collision

A driver has been injured after a train collided with a car in Renfrewshire.

The white Hyundai appears to have broken through large metal barriers, coming to rest on the tracks before it was hit by the train at about 06:15.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine fire engines to the scene in Janefield Avenue and crews removed the man from the vehicle.

He was treated by paramedics and nine passengers who were on the train were escorted to safety by firefighters.

A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries."

ScotRail said the line was closed between Glasgow Central and Ayr, Largs and Ardrossan Harbour.