Argyll dance school suspends senior staff member

A senior member of staff has been suspended at a dance school facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards students.

Ballet West, which has its headquarters in Taynuilt, Argyll, has launched a probe into the claims about one of its workers.

The school's board has now suspended a senior member of staff.

In addition, a senior lawyer has been appointed to head an independent inquiry.

Ballet West trains dancers ranging from toddlers up to undergraduate level and also offers courses for dance teachers.

Police notified

A statement from the company said its board "takes the welfare of students extremely seriously and is determined that these matters are dealt with thoroughly".

It added: "Dr Kirsty Hood, QC, has been asked to lead an independent, external inquiry into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards students at the school by a member of staff.

"In light of allegations, the board has now suspended a senior member of staff, pending the external investigation."

Ballet West has notified Police Scotland of the allegations although no criminality has been established to date.

In an earlier statement, the company said the staff member the allegations related to denied any wrongdoing.