Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph Image caption The woman's body was found on a stretch of beach near Inverkip Marina

Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found on a beach in Inverclyde on Monday.

The discovery was made at 09:45 near Cromarty Grove at Inverkip Marina.

Officers said the woman was found with a brown August Pfüller teddy bear.

The woman is described as being white, between 30 and 50 years old, about 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair. The exact cause of her death is not yet known but it is not being treated as suspicious.

She was wearing a blue Barbour Pentile gilet jacket, with a blue denim jacket and grey hoodie underneath, blue jeans, black fingerless gloves and black trainers with a pink stripe.

Busy beach

The woman was also wearing a navy blue beanie hat, with a dark skip hat underneath.

Police said she was found with a medium-sized teddy bear, which was dressed in a grey t-shirt with the words "My Buddy" on it, and a pink purse with the initial "A".

Det Insp David Wagstaff appealed for anyone with information about the woman's identity, or who saw her in the area on Sunday evening or Monday morning, to get in touch.

He said: "Given the weather on Sunday and into Monday, it's likely that the area near the beach was busy with people enjoying the sunshine.

"It's imperative that we identify this woman, so that her family and friends can be notified as soon as possible."