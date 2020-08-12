Image copyright Getty Images

A dance school has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards students by a member of staff.

Ballet West, which is headquartered in Taynuilt, Argyll, said it learned of the allegations earlier this week.

The school said it was not aware of any complaints being made to the authorities, however it has now notified Police Scotland.

The staff member the allegations relate to denies wrongdoing, the school added.

It said it has also arranged for a "senior legal figure" with no connection to the school to carry out a "full independent inquiry".

The board has written to students and their families to inform them about the situation.

Ballet West trains dancers ranging from toddlers up to undergraduate level and also offers courses for dance teachers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that officers have been made aware of concerns regarding inappropriate behaviour.

"However, there has been no criminality established to date."