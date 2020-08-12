Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the eight positive cases are pupils at Bannerman High School

Pupils at a Glasgow secondary school are among eight people to have tested positive in a coronavirus cluster in the city.

NHS officials said the pupils at Bannerman High School in Baillieston all tested positive before the school returned on Wednesday morning.

They are all currently self-isolating at home, and none have actually attended school.

All eight of the cases are said to be only experiencing mild symptoms.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said test and protect staff had been contacting anyone else who may be affected by the cluster.

They were said to be working closely with the school and a number of other local businesses to trace any close contacts of the eight confirmed cases.

'No added risk'

But the health board said there was "no added risk" to teachers or pupils who were returning to school.

It said no further details of the cluster would be made public for patient confidentiality reasons.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, the director of public health at NHSGGC, said the cluster was being "thoroughly investigated and managed".

She said advice had been given to the school and other places the eight cases had visited.

Dr de Caestecker added: "Anyone affected will be contacted through the Test and Protect service.

"We want to reassure the wider community and especially pupils and teachers returning to school that there is no added risk due to this cluster.

"We also want to remind people to stay off school or work and get tested if they experience any symptoms."