The diversion route for the closed A83 has reopened after being closed for safety reasons overnight.

The Old Military Road (OMR) has reopened under convoy after an inspection at first light.

The OMR and the A83 were closed a week ago after heavy rain caused 6,000 tonnes of debris to move across the hill.

The OMR reopened on Saturday morning but closed temporarily on Monday due to a forecast for heavy rain.

Work continues to clear tonnes of debris from the A83.