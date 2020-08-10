Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption Road crews have been working since last week to tackle damage caused by bad weather

An Argyll road used by traffic diverted off the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful after it was hit by landslips is to close overnight.

The old military road opened to traffic on Saturday while work was carried out to clear tonnes of debris from the A83.

However roads company Bear Scotland said it would shut from 21:00 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for thunderstorms.

Boulders as big as cars were among debris which fell on the A83 and the old military road at the Rest and Be Thankful during heavy rain last Tuesday.

The old military road was later cleared of rocks and soil and opened to traffic under a convoy system.

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said a "full safety assessment" would take at first light on Tuesday to check the road had not been affected by bad weather.

He said: "Once we are satisfied that the route is safe to reopen the local diversion route will be implemented as before.

"The previous standard diversion route via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 will be reinstated from 21:00 tonight until it is considered safe to reopen the local old military road diversion route."