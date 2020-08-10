Image copyright Natasha_Cxx Image caption The schoolgirl fell into the River Leven near Balloch Bridge

A 12-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in a river near Loch Lomond has been named by police.

She was Ava Gray from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire.

Police were called to the area around Balloch Bridge on the River Leven on Sunday evening following reports that a girl had fallen into the water.

Her body was found three hours into a search involving two rescue helicopters, a police underwater unit and the fire service.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.