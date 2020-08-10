Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Peter Wright hid a hose and then flooded his neighbours' property

A pensioner flooded his next-door neighbours' home with a hidden hose after an alleged jibe about his wife.

Peter Wright's exploits only came to light when a roofer was hired to investigate mystery leaks.

The 73-year-old also set up a door chime to set off randomly as part of a campaign against Hugh and Maureen McKeown in their Bishopbriggs home.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court Wright admitted conduct which caused the couple fear and alarm.

He was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work and to pay the McKeowns - aged 53 and 50 - £1,000 in compensation.

The couple were left with a repair bill of £11,600 after being targeted for 18 months between September 2018 and February this year.

Sheriff Patricia Pryce told Wright: "You went out your way to cause annoyance for your neighbours because of alleged remarks said about your wife.

"It's strange to see a man who was law abiding all his life brought to the attention of the courts for behaving like that at your age."

The court heard the McKeowns had a number of "incidents of flooding" at their home causing significant damage.

'Malicious act'

A roofer later ripped back plasterboard in their en-suite bathroom and found the hose coming from the next-door property.

Prosecutor Rachel Wallace added: "He observed a small device on the end of it believed to be a door chime. It was believed to be a malicious act."

Mr McKeown heard drilling from next door the following day.

He discovered the hole between the two properties was being boarded up.

Police were alerted and Wright insisted he had been repairing a leak in his roof.

'Ashamed and stupid'

But, the pensioner, now of Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, was arrested.

Fiscal Miss Wallace told the court: "He was asked why he did it and he said it was just annoyance."

Hazel Kerr, defending, said Wright's actions were a "response to a comment made five years ago."

She added: "He knows this was disproportionate to the actions of his neighbours.

"He can't offer any justification for his actions. He is ashamed and feels stupid for acting in this way."