Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck on the Glasgow and Edinburgh Road near Newhouse

A 67-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car near Newhouse in North Lanarkshire.

The accident happened on the B7066 Glasgow and Edinburgh road near the junction with Bothwellshields Road at about 13:40 on Saturday.

The car involved was a grey Seat Alhambra driven by a 30-year-old woman. She and her three passengers were uninjured.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "Our investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information that may assist our inquiries to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was driving on the B7066 around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us."