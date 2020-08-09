Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to the station on Saturday evening

Four people have been injured after an "unprovoked" attack with a glass bottle in a Glasgow railway station.

The multiple assaults at Partick station took place at about 22:30 on Saturday.

Trains going through the station were delayed as British Transport Police (BTP) officers dealt with the incident.

All four of those attacked were taken to hospital for treatment although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

British Transport Police have asked for any witnesses who have still to speak to them to come forward.

A spokesman said: "BTP officers were called to Partick rail station at 10.30pm on Saturday August 8 after reports that a group of four people were injured in an unprovoked attack in which a glass bottle was used.

"The injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

"A suspect hasn't been identified and inquiries are ongoing."