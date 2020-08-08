Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place outside flats in Fulbar Road

A man has been left fighting for his life after after an attack by three others in Paisley.

The attempted murder took place outside flats in Fulbar Road just before 21:00 on Friday.

The 45-year-old victim was treated initially at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

Detectives have issued a description of the three men they are looking for.

One is white, in his 40s and of heavy build with black hair and glasses. He was wearing a blue top and shorts.

The second is white, aged 40-50 and of heavy build and wearing a blue top.

The third man is younger, with a slim build and wearing grey top and jogging trousers.

Det Insp Ian Ross said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing into this attempted murder and officers are currently carrying out inquiries in the local area, and checking CCTV footage to gather more information on the three men responsible.

"The two older suspects were both riding bikes and they made off along the cycle path at Fulbar Road.

"I would urge any witnesses to this attack, or anyone who may have seen the three men responsible in the local area around the time of the incident to contact us as soon as possible."