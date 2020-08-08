Image copyright Google Image caption The man came off his bike near Seafar Road's junction with Dowanfield Road

A cyclist is being treated for a serious head injury after an overnight crash.

The 42-year-old man came off his bike in Cumbernauld at about 00:10 - on Seafar Road, near the junction with Dowanfield Road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. The road was closed for four hours to allow accident investigation work to be carried out.

Police are looking for witnesses.

Sgt Roy McCarney said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and haven't already spoken to officers to come forward.

"We are also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who has dashcam footage or any other information which may assist to get in touch."