Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption The clear-up continues following heavy rain and landslips on Tuesday

Road engineers have been putting in place measures to protect Argyll's A83 Rest and Be Thankful from being further affected by landslips.

The road and the Old Military Road (OMR) were closed after rain washed down thousands of tonnes of rock and soil from the hill above on Tuesday.

More heavy rain has been forecast for the area on Friday.

An embankment was being built and a channel dug to offer protection to the roads.

Roads maintenance company Bear Scotland said once all additional protective measures were completed its teams would work towards a potential reopening of the OMR.

It would be used as a local diversion route from Saturday mid-morning, following a "full rigorous" safety assessment by Police Scotland and geotechnical specialists.

The area has been the scene of frequent landslips and the latest incident involved 6,000 tonnes of debris.