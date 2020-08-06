Image caption Mr Brownlie was a remand prisoner at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire

Three prisoners who killed a man suspected of child abduction have been sentenced to further jail terms.

Craig Derrick, 31, Brian Laing, 27, and David Till, 33, carried out the attack on Darren Brownlie at Low Moss jail near Bishopbriggs on 6 January.

Mr Brownlie, 47, was awaiting trial for attempting to abduct a six-year-old boy from a car.

He was kicked and punched during a 66-second assault and died of his injuries.

The High Court in Glasgow was also told that Mr Browlie had been accused by other inmates of "ripping them off" by swapping prescription drugs for legal highs.

Derrick, Laing and Till were sentenced after admitting culpable homicide at an earlier hearing.

Laing and Till were each sentenced to six years and nine months. Derrick was handed a six-year term.

Ambulance delay

The court had heard how it took five hours for Mr Brownlie to be given medical help. He died of injuries that included a ruptured spleen and broken ribs.

Judge Lord Matthews said: "Plainly this was an attack that was planned with all three of you knowing what was to be done."

The judge said the death would be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry and that Mr Brownlie's family "will undoubtedly have a large amount of questions" into the circumstances.

It has since emerged that following the attack on Mr Brownlie, an ambulance was called at 17:28, but it was not until 22:13 that paramedics arrived.

An accident and emergency consultant later concluded that had he received treatment and then surgery on time "in all probability" he would have lived.