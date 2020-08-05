Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Thomson's body was found in a car on the A77 near Dalmilling Golf course

Police have charged a man in connection with a body found inside a car parked in a layby in Ayrshire.

Michael Thomson, 46, was found dead in a blue Ford Fiesta at about 18:00 on Saturday 25 July.

The car was parked in a layby on the A77 near Dalmilling Golf Course, between Holmston and Whitletts roundabouts in Ayr.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Information appeals

Mr Thomson's death was initially treated as unexplained, but following an extensive investigation, police confirmed it was being treated as murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan McAlpine, senior investigating officer, said: "I would like to thank the public for their response to our appeals for information during our investigation. I'd also like to thank the local community for their patience during the part closure of the A77 while we conducted enquiries."