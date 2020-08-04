Rest and Be Thankful closed again due to landslip

Image copyright Aileen Clarke Image caption The Rest And Be Thankful was previously closed for nine days in 2018

The A83 has again been closed at Rest and Be Thankful due to a landslip.

Traffic Scotland said the road would be closed "for some time". The Old Military Road has also been affected so cannot be used as a diversion.

The area has been plagued by landslips caused by heavy rainfall with £79.2m being invested in the maintenance of the route since 2007.

In January the road was closed for two days after being covered by 1,300 tonnes of debris.

Argyll and Bute Council has called for a permanent solution to the problem.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption A new catch pit on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful was announced in March

In March, Transport Scotland said £1.9m was being invested in the construction of a new catch pit on the hillside to improve the resilience of the vital route.

The mitigation measures also included improved drainage and hillside planting.

Transport Scotland previously said work carried out since 2013 was estimated to have kept the A83 open for at least 48 days when it would otherwise have closed.

This includes the October 2018 event, the largest on record, which intercepted approximately 3,200 tonnes of material reaching the A83.