Channel Tunnel driver arrested over £1.5m drug find

Image copyright NCA

A lorry driver from Motherwell has been arrested after the discovery of 150kg of cannabis.

The find was made at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles in France.

The 43-year-old's arrest followed an investigation by the National Crime Agency. Borders Force officers recovered the cannabis, estimated to have a street value of £1.5m.

Further searches were carried out at properties in Motherwell, Bellshill and Shotts.

In addition to the cannabis, £2,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle in France.

The driver was later released under investigation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The discovery was made at the south side of the Channel Tunnel

The Scottish searches were carried out by officers from the joint NCA and Police Scotland Organised Crime Partnership.

NCA Scotland branch operations manager John McGowan said: "This is a significant drug seizure involving NCA teams in Scotland and England working together with partners including Border Force and Police Scotland.

"Together we are determined to do all we can to stem the supply of illicit drugs to Scotland, where they can do so much damage to our communities."