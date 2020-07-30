Image copyright Google Image caption Amazon said a warehouse worker at its Gourock site was in quarantine

Amazon has confirmed that a member of staff is in quarantine after a coronavirus cluster was identified in Inverclyde.

The company said the worker was based in a warehouse in Gourock.

A pharmacy is also among a number of businesses that have been linked to the new cluster.

It comes after eight positive tests were among 14 new cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area on Wednesday.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said none of the cases were experiencing anything more than mild symptoms and that contact tracing was continuing.

It added: "Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts are being followed up and given appropriate advice."

'Protect employees'

In a statement, Amazon said they were supporting the individual in quarantine and were following guidelines from health officials about operations at their buildings.

They added: "We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees, including increased cleaning at all facilities and maintaining social distance."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon has previously said localised outbreaks of the virus are "all but inevitable"

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed during Wednesday's briefing that an incident management team was meeting to discuss the development.

The cases were among 22 reported across Scotland on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said localised outbreaks of the virus are all but inevitable, following clusters in North Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

'Local lockdown'

However, the first minister said the "test and protect" system was working well, with the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 remaining low.

Inverclyde SNP councillor, Chris McEleny, said serious consideration should be given to a local lockdown.

He said: "Our area has been worse hit than any other part of Scotland.

"If there is a compelling case that local Inverclyde lockdown measures being introduced again will keep people safer and protect lives then this should be given serious consideration. "